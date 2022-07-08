> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 8th July, 2022 - 10:55pm

Verstappen topped the only practice session before Qualifying at the Red Bull Ring as McLaren struck trouble with both its cars

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 34 1:06.302
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 32 1:06.557 +0.255s
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 32 1:06.702 +0.400s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 27 1:06.839 +0.537s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 31 1:06.909 +0.607s
6 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 32 1:06.965 +0.663s
7 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 29 1:07.039 +0.737s
8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 32 1:07.100 +0.798s
9 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 32 1:07.246 +0.944s
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 33 1:07.296 +0.994s
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 26 1:07.431 +1.129s
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 27 1:07.462 +1.160s
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 29 1:07.476 +1.174s
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 27 1:07.522 +1.220s
15 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 32 1:07.582 +1.280s
16 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 33 1:07.592 +1.290s
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 25 1:07.743 +1.441s
18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 28 1:07.889 +1.587s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 28 1:08.149 +1.847s
20 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 14 1:09.915 +3.613s

