Results: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Verstappen topped the only practice session before Qualifying at the Red Bull Ring as McLaren struck trouble with both its cars
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|34
|1:06.302
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|32
|1:06.557
|+0.255s
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|32
|1:06.702
|+0.400s
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|27
|1:06.839
|+0.537s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|31
|1:06.909
|+0.607s
|6
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|32
|1:06.965
|+0.663s
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|29
|1:07.039
|+0.737s
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|32
|1:07.100
|+0.798s
|9
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|32
|1:07.246
|+0.944s
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|33
|1:07.296
|+0.994s
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|26
|1:07.431
|+1.129s
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|27
|1:07.462
|+1.160s
|13
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|29
|1:07.476
|+1.174s
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|27
|1:07.522
|+1.220s
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|32
|1:07.582
|+1.280s
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|33
|1:07.592
|+1.290s
|17
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|25
|1:07.743
|+1.441s
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|28
|1:07.889
|+1.587s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|28
|1:08.149
|+1.847s
|20
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|14
|1:09.915
|+3.613s
