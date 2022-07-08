LIVE: Friday at the NTI Townsville 500
Everingham leads red-flagged Townsville Super2 practice
VIDEO: Townsville Supercars preview and latest news
Supercars drivers braced for Townsville tyre ‘lottery’
Golding undaunted by sudden Supercars return
TV times, Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix
Ricciardo still without answers to Silverstone woes
Zhou feared fire after monster crash
Verstappen and Ricciardo target Bathurst 12 Hour starts
Love returns in 32-car Carrera Cup field
Your chance to win the Ultimate Bathurst Prize
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]