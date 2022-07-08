Everingham leads red-flagged Townsville Super2 practice

Tyler Everingham led the opening Dunlop Super2 Series practice session at the NTI Townsville 500.

MW Motorsport’s Everingham set the first representative time, a 1:15.379s, on his second flying lap.

That effort would not be bettered for the remainder of Practice 1’s 40-minute duration.

Zak Best wound up second half a tenth off the pace, with Matt Chahda in third.

The red flag came out 13 minutes into the session, the reason for which was not abundantly clear with all cars returning to the pits.

It wasn’t long before the field filtered back onto the track with a little over 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

Even with more than half the session to run, there were no changes at the pointy end of the leaderboard through to the chequered flag.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Declan Fraser was on a flyer on his last lap until a slower third sector.

Tim Blanchard vaulting to eighth was the only other colour late on the timing screens.

Kai Allen was the quickest of the Super3 field in 14th outright, putting him ahead of four Super2 cars.

Practice 2 for the Dunlop Super2 Series begins at 12:05 local time/AEST.

Results to follow…