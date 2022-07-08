Evans back in Porsche Supercup in Austria
Jaxon Evans
Jaxon Evans will make a return to Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.
The New Zealander steps into a Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Car prepared by CLRT at the Austrian circuit.
It marks a return to Evans’ roots, having finished runner-up in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in 2021 and raced in the category for two years as a Porsche junior.
The Red Bull Ring is also a circuit Evans has tasted success at before.
“My first Supercup race win came at the Red Bull Ring in 2020, and then I backed it up with another win last year in 2021,” said Evans.
“It’s going to be a tough weekend.
“Supercup is a very competitive championship, and having only a single 45-minute practice session to get back in the groove of driving the 992 GT3 Cup Car is a tough ask.
“I’m going up against guys that have been in the car nearly every weekend since the beginning of the race season.
“But I’m confident in the track knowledge I have and past success, so we should be able to push for a top 10 finish.
“Ultimately, I’d feel satisfied with a top five result, and I think that’s achievable.”
Porsche Supercup will have an 18-lap race on Sunday prior to the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.
