Your chance to win the Ultimate Bathurst Prize

One lucky fan will win a dream Bathurst experience as part of an ultimate motorsport raffle prize being offered by Pirtek to support St Vincent’s Hospital.

Pirtek has called on friends in the motorsport industry to create a money can’t buy prize for a winner and their guest who will be treated as Super VIP guests at one of the world’s greatest motorsport events in October.

The prize is not being auctioned but raffled, giving everyone a chance to be involved.

A limited number of tickets are being offered at just $20 each, with all proceeds to go towards supporting St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton said he is expecting an enormous response to what is being labelled as the “greatest motorsport fan prize ever offered in Australia”.

“We established the inaugural raffle last year and after the response we knew we had something special which could become an annual highlight for Australian motorsport fans,” Dutton said.

“Our commitment is to support St Vincent’s and the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit and we know the funds raised will assist them to continue their great work.

“Last year, even during the pandemic, we were able to sell a large number of tickets and I know our winner and his friend had the time of their lives.

“We have to thank all the stakeholders for again getting involved.

“Every part of the prize is donated which means 100 percent of proceeds raised go directly to St Vincent’s.

“I don’t think there is much more we could offer.

“Whatever you can think of, it’s part of this outstanding prize and we love the idea that a raffle provides everyone with the chance to win.

“Whether it be waving the green flag on pit straight to start the 161-lap race, meeting the legendary Dick Johnson, having VIP access to a number of behind-the-scenes areas or a helicopter ride over the track, these will be just some of the highlights of a weekend filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

Fans can buy their ticket for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com