No changes to Singapore GP layout for 2022

This year’s Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix will remain around the circuit configuration it has used since its world championship debut in 2008.

It was expected this year’s even would see modifications made to the layout due to development work at The Float @ Marina Bay, which encompasses the Turn 16-19 complex.

However, that has been delayed by a year and will now commence next March.

“In 2017, it was announced that The Float @ Marina Bay will be redeveloped into ‘NS Square’, a permanent space that will, when completed, be a distinctive, attractive and flexible community and events venue,” read a statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Defence.

“It will feature an NS-themed gallery, community sports facilities and a new public waterfront promenade.

“‘NS Square’ will showcase our National Service story and recognise the contributions of national servicemen.

“The design consultancy tender for the project was awarded in 2020.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and its impact on the construction sector, works have been rescheduled to start in March 2023, and are expected to be completed by end-2026.”

The upshot is that this year’s event will therefore run the same layout as was used when Formula 1 last raced in Singapore in 2019.

It also suggests a revised configuration for next year’s race, with the circuit likely to simply cut out the segment.

Capable of seating 27,000 people in a grandstand which overlooks a floating football pitch, The Float @ Marina Bay was originally built the year prior to F1’s arrival in Singapore.

It was initially intended as a temporary venue, to only operate until 2012 before being dismantled.

From next March, that process will now take place ahead of the construction of a permanent venue, another similar floating structure with expanded seating for 30,000 people, known as NS Square.