Love returns in 32-car Carrera Cup field

Aaron Love will make a one-off return to Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia as part of a 32-car field at the NTI Townsville 500.

Love etched his name in history as the first Carrera Cup Australia driver to win in 992 generation machinery, taking the honours in the opening three races at Albert Park in April.

He skipped Rounds 2 and 3 due to international commitments but will be back in a Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane T-Marts entry this weekend.

Love is competing in Carrera Cup France this year, and appeared in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup last weekend at Silverstone.

The one-make series hits the track tomorrow for Practice 1 starting 09:30 AEST.