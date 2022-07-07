Love returns in 32-car Carrera Cup field
Aaron Love’s #999
Aaron Love will make a one-off return to Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia as part of a 32-car field at the NTI Townsville 500.
Love etched his name in history as the first Carrera Cup Australia driver to win in 992 generation machinery, taking the honours in the opening three races at Albert Park in April.
He skipped Rounds 2 and 3 due to international commitments but will be back in a Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane T-Marts entry this weekend.
Love is competing in Carrera Cup France this year, and appeared in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup last weekend at Silverstone.
The one-make series hits the track tomorrow for Practice 1 starting 09:30 AEST.
|#
|Name
|Surname
|Sponsor
|Class
|4
|Stephen
|Grove
|Grove Racing
|Pro-Am
|5
|Ryan
|Suhle
|SP Tools / EBM
|Pro
|6
|Angelo
|Mouzouris
|Sonic Motor Racing / PitBox
|Pro
|7
|Tim
|Miles
|Miles Advisory Partners / N2C
|Pro-Am
|8
|Nick
|McBride
|Porsche Centre Melbourne
|Pro
|9
|Marc
|Cini
|Hallmarc
|Pro-Am
|11
|Jackson
|Walls
|Objective Racing
|Pro
|12
|Harri
|Jones
|Hastings Deering / Mackellar Group
|Pro
|13
|Sam
|Shahin
|The Bend Motorsport Park / HTFU
|Pro-Am
|14
|Matthew
|Belford
|ID Land / Porsche Centre Melbourne
|Pro-Am
|17
|Callum
|Hedge
|Team Porsche New Zealand / EBM
|Pro
|20
|Adrian
|Flack
|AGAS National
|Pro-Am
|22
|Dean
|Cook
|Zonzo Racing
|Pro-Am
|25
|Michael
|Almond
|The PSA Group
|Pro
|27
|Liam
|Talbot
|Wash It / Paynter Dixon
|Pro-Am
|28
|Bayley
|Hall
|Hall Finance & Insurance
|Pro
|38
|David
|Wall
|Monochrome / Paynter Dixon
|Pro
|45
|Duvashen
|Padayachee
|Rentcorp Hyundai Forklifts
|Pro
|48
|Geoff
|Emery
|Force Accessories / MJR
|Pro-Am
|53
|Luke
|Youlden
|TekworkX / Hire A Hubby
|Pro
|72
|Max
|Vidau
|TekworkX / Tyrepower
|Pro
|74
|David
|Russell
|EMA Motorsport
|Pro
|76
|Christian
|Pancione
|VCM Performance / HP Tuners
|Pro
|77
|Rodney
|Jane
|Sonic / Bob Jane T Marts
|Pro-Am
|86
|Drew
|Hall
|Wall Racing
|Pro-Am
|88
|Dylan
|O’Keeffe
|Dexion / RAM Motorsport
|Pro
|100
|Dale
|Wood
|Timken Racing
|Pro
|101
|Tony
|Quinn
|Local Legends
|Pro-Am
|222
|Scott
|Taylor
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Pro-Am
|333
|Brad
|Shiels
|Royal Purple Racing
|Pro
|777
|Simon
|Fallon
|Bob Jane T Marts / Bremtech
|Pro
|999
|Aaron
|Love
|Sonic / Bob Jane T Marts
|Pro
