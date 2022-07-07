> News > Carrera Cup

Love returns in 32-car Carrera Cup field

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 7th July, 2022 - 6:26pm

Aaron Love’s #999

Aaron Love will make a one-off return to Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia as part of a 32-car field at the NTI Townsville 500.

Love etched his name in history as the first Carrera Cup Australia driver to win in 992 generation machinery, taking the honours in the opening three races at Albert Park in April.

He skipped Rounds 2 and 3 due to international commitments but will be back in a Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane T-Marts entry this weekend.

Love is competing in Carrera Cup France this year, and appeared in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup last weekend at Silverstone.

The one-make series hits the track tomorrow for Practice 1 starting 09:30 AEST.

# Name Surname Sponsor Class
4 Stephen Grove Grove Racing Pro-Am
5 Ryan Suhle SP Tools / EBM Pro
6 Angelo Mouzouris Sonic Motor Racing / PitBox Pro
7 Tim Miles Miles Advisory Partners / N2C Pro-Am
8 Nick McBride Porsche Centre Melbourne Pro
9 Marc Cini Hallmarc Pro-Am
11 Jackson Walls Objective Racing Pro
12 Harri Jones Hastings Deering / Mackellar Group Pro
13 Sam Shahin The Bend Motorsport Park / HTFU Pro-Am
14 Matthew Belford ID Land / Porsche Centre Melbourne Pro-Am
17 Callum Hedge Team Porsche New Zealand / EBM Pro
20 Adrian Flack AGAS National Pro-Am
22 Dean Cook Zonzo Racing Pro-Am
25 Michael Almond The PSA Group Pro
27 Liam Talbot Wash It / Paynter Dixon Pro-Am
28 Bayley Hall Hall Finance & Insurance Pro
38 David Wall Monochrome / Paynter Dixon Pro
45 Duvashen Padayachee Rentcorp Hyundai Forklifts Pro
48 Geoff Emery Force Accessories / MJR Pro-Am
53 Luke Youlden TekworkX / Hire A Hubby Pro
72 Max Vidau TekworkX / Tyrepower Pro
74 David Russell EMA Motorsport Pro
76 Christian Pancione VCM Performance / HP Tuners Pro
77 Rodney Jane Sonic / Bob Jane T Marts Pro-Am
86 Drew Hall Wall Racing Pro-Am
88 Dylan O’Keeffe Dexion / RAM Motorsport Pro
100 Dale Wood Timken Racing Pro
101 Tony Quinn Local Legends Pro-Am
222 Scott Taylor Scott Taylor Motorsport Pro-Am
333 Brad Shiels Royal Purple Racing Pro
777 Simon Fallon Bob Jane T Marts / Bremtech Pro
999 Aaron Love Sonic  / Bob Jane T Marts Pro

