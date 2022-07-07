Brawn: Approach to F1 rulemaking has changed for good

Formula 1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn says the new way of piecing together the world championship’s ruleset is here to stay.

F1’s technical regulations were overhauled for this season with a view to improving the closeness of racing, an outcome which has broadly been achieved.

In his regular column on the official Formula 1 website, Brawn hailed the British Grand Prix a “classic”.

That led to a bigger picture observation being made.

“What we are seeing is a new culture with regards creating the rules,” Brawn wrote.

“When the regulations are changed or developed, the factors taken into consideration are not just lap time or cost – but also raceability.

“The introduction of raceability is going to be a significant change for F1 for the future.

“If there is a legacy of this era, it will be that raceability is now going to be a factor that is always considered when new cars are designed for Formula 1. We’ve not seen that before.

“Remember, it’s in the name – these are race cars.”

Brawn also noted that the new generation cars have been well received by drivers.

“Many of them have qualified that while it doesn’t always lead to straightforward overtaking, the chance to sit on the tail and pressurise and try and force a mistake is significantly improved,” he added.

“I don’t think there has been a single driver who has not acknowledged or been enthused by that.

“The frequency where cars are following for consecutive laps and challenging for consecutive laps is much better this year than in previous years.

“What it demonstrates is the direction F1 and the FIA have gone in is absolutely the right direction to follow, and the sport can go forward with renewed confidence that this approach is what is needed for the future.

“It must always be a significant factor in the design and modification of these cars.”

F1 is back in action this weekend, with the Austrian Grand Prix bringing the 22-round season to its halfway point.