Season over for ARC team after crash

RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship team White Wolf Racing has pulled out of the remainder of the season, after crashing out of Shannons Rally Launceston.

The Ford Fiesta R5 of Tom Clarke and Ryan Preston crashed heavily on SS5 in Round 3 of the championship, which was clean-swept by Harry Bates and Coral Taylor.

In a statement, the team said it was not feasible to continue their 2022 campaign.

“After a full review of the car and lengthy discussion with our head mechanic and M-Sport performance, the repairs required will take time and component manufacture from M-Sport in Europe. With the current environment we are unable to source the required components in the foreseeable months.

“We have explored all options to see the guys back on the stages in 2022 and unfortunately there is no viable car options in Australia at the moment that would be competitively on par with our R5.

“Given all of this combined, our 2022 ARC – Motorsport Australia Rally Championship season has come to a close, our results and every kms in the seat have taught Tom Clarke immensely and we look forward to taking the 2023 season with 110 percent commitment to improve on what we started this year.”

White Wolf Racing cemented itself as one of the most competitive teams last season, with Clarke and Preston combining to finishing sixth in their respective championship standings.

The Sydney-based team will now turn its attention to preparing its Datsun Stanza for local rounds, ahead of the iconic Alpine Rally of East Gippsland in December, before targeting a return to the national series next year.

The next round of the 2022 Australia Rally Championship, Accent Benchtops Rally Queensland, will take place on July 22-24.