> Features > Event Guides

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Townsville 500

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 6th July, 2022 - 3:29pm

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track and tyre information, and race formats for the 2022 NTI Townsville 500.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]