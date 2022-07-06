Drivers confirmed for Townsville Gen3 laps

Luke Youlden and Zane Goddard will again be tasked with wowing fans in showcasing Supercars’ Gen3 beasts.

As they did at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in April, the duo will cut demonstration laps on all three days of the NTI Townsville 500 this Friday to Sunday.

Per the event’s Further Supplementary Regulations, there is also due to be “Gen3 activity on circuit” tomorrow from 16:00 to 17:00 AEST.

Behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Camaro will be 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner Youlden.

The 44-year-old last year co-drove for Kelly Grove Racing, but has not yet locked in a seat for the 2022 Great Race.

He is again competing in Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia though, for which Townsville marks Round 4 of the season.

Tickford Racing co-driver Goddard meanwhile will steer the Mustang around the Reid Park Street Circuit.

The 22-year-old is a rare case of a driver who has sampled both the General Motors and Ford products that will debut next year, which may help his case for a return to full-time duties.

Townsville is the latest new circuit for the Gen3 cars, which have previously run at locations including Queensland Raceway, Mount Panorama, Symmons Plains, Albert Park, Phillip Island, and Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.