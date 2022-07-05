Golding thrilled to make Supercars comeback

James Golding has expressed his excitement at finally sealing a full-time return to the Repco Supercars Championship.

Golding has been seeking a regular main game opportunity ever since Garry Rogers Motorsport quit Supercars at the end of 2019, effectively sidelining him as well.

That chance has arrived at last, with the vacancy presented by PremiAir Racing’s axing of Garry Jacobson.

By the first leg of the NTI Townsville 500 this Saturday, it will have been 958 days between solo starts – his last having come at the most recent edition of the Newcastle 500.

Golding came close to joining Matt Stone Racing for the 2022 season, but lost out to Todd Hazelwood and Jack Le Brocq.

He’ll now go head-to-head with that duo, and 22 others, this weekend in Round 7 of the 13-event calendar.

“I’m stoked to be joining the PremiAir Racing team as the driver of the Subway car for my long-awaited return to Supercars,” said Golding, who will have Sheldon Auhl as race engineer.

“I’d like to thank everyone that has been involved in getting this deal over the line, especially Peter Xiberras for giving me the opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone in the team, and I can’t wait to get to Townsville.

“It feels great to be racing full-time once again, especially after what felt like such a long time away.

“In saying that, the break has given me time to reflect and re-focus.”

The 26-year-old has spent the past 18 months driving S5000 open-wheelers, collecting wins at Sandown, Sydney Motorsport Park, Bathurst, and Phillip Island.