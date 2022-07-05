Campbell not ruling out future Supercars drives

Matt Campbell is not ruling out future Supercars co-drives despite his full-time factory move to the Porsche Penske Motorsport programme.

The 27-year-old is making his fourth Repco Bathurst 1000 start this year pairing up with Lee Holdsworth at Grove Racing having previously taken part in the Great Race in 2016, 2017 and 2021.

While this year’s appearance is locked in, Campbell’s involvement in the LMDh programme could see him off the co-driver market next year.

Not a concern of being restricted by the LMDh team, the Australian says it’s more down to if there are calendar clashes should an opportunity to race at Bathurst present itself next year.

“I’ll still be coming back at the end of the year partnering Lee Holdsworth with Grove Racing,” said Campbell of the 2022 edition.

“I love coming back for that race, any opportunities I can get that fits in with the calendar I will quite happily try and make it back.

“Obviously going forward that may be a little bit more difficult now but anything is possible.

“In the last years, I’ve always tried to have the possibility… in relation to the calendar if it works out perfectly.

“I don’t want to take anything away from what I’m doing with Porsche, that’s number one priority.

“If there’s a date that works and if there’s a bit of time before and after, I don’t see why not.”

This year’s Mount Panorama enduro takes place from October 6-9.