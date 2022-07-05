Bathurst 1000 wildcard hopeful denied Superlicence

Michael Anderson’s plans to enter the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 as a wildcard have been quashed following a Motorsport Australia ruling.

The Bathurst builder had spoken enthusiastically about ticking off a lifelong dream to tackle the Mount Panorama 161-lapper in October.

Speedcafe.com understands the Anderson Motorsport programme had initially been granted conditional approval by Supercars hinging on various factors, including the promise of a high-profile co-driver.

However, a major hurdle has now been hit, with Motorsport Australia confirming Anderson himself has failed to secure a Superlicence dispensation, which is required to race at Supercars Championship level.

“We can confirm that Michael Anderson has not been given a Superlicence,” a Motorsport Australia spokesperson said.

Anderson’s experience behind the wheel includes being a Super3 Series race winner in 2021.

His team is this year fielding rising talent Brad Vaughan in the third-tier category.

Anderson Motorsport of course can still take part in the Bathurst 1000, but will now need to find two drivers with Superlicence credentials.

The squad acquired a Dick Johnson Racing-built Mustang for the occasion.

DJR (commercially known as the Shell V-Power Racing Team) however was quick to clarify its involvement – or lack thereof – in running the car.

Anderson Motorsport was due to be one of at least four wildcards in this year’s Great Race, which was to see a 29-car grid all up.

The Supercheap Auto/Triple Eight Race Engineering car is back for a second successive attempt, now with Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser, while Boost Mobile/Erebus Motorsport has revived its efforts for Richie Stanaway and Greg Murphy.

Matt Chahda Motorsport will also enter the event, with Matt Chahda and a yet-to-be-confirmed co-driver.