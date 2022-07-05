Annual open day slated for Queensland Raceway 

Queensland Raceway owner Tony Quinn has announced his intentions to host an open day at the Ipswich circuit annually, following the unveiling of major renovations at the venue on Saturday.

The event was a resounding success, attracting a strong turnout of stakeholders and the wider community to check out the upgrades carried out at the motorsport complex, after Quinn acquired ownership of the facility from long-time operator John Tetley last year.

Following the completion of upgrades, Queensland Raceway received formal endorsement from Motorsport Australia, allowing top-level motorsport to return to the 3.12km circuit.

The endorsement was formalised ahead of the open day, which was highlighted by the opportunity to go for laps in the V8 Race Experience cars, three-time Supercars champion Craig Lowndes driving what has been billed the only Aston Martin Vulcan in the southern hemisphere and the re-opening of the Dick Johnson Straight by the five-time champion himself, with more than $60,000 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities South East Queensland.

Queensland Raceway owner Tony Quinn said the open day was a proud moment for himself and staff.

“The day was designed to let the people of Ipswich see what they have in their backyard,” Quinn told Speedcafe.com.

“While the weather was a bit drizzly in the morning, everybody stayed there and everybody enjoyed it.

“It was a testament to the team that we did it and it worked out marvellously.”

Based on the success of the event, Quinn said it will likely be held again next year.

“At the end of the day, we decided that maybe we should do this every year,” he continued.

“We’re looking at calling it the Queensland Raceway Festival of Speed.

“It will be different, we might have a couple of categories racing, but the main focus will be providing fun for families.”

Organisers have yet to confirm a date for next year’s event.