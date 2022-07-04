VIDEO: WAU and Optus welcomes Clontarf Foundation

> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

WAU and Optus welcomes Clontarf Foundation

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 4th July, 2022 - 4:00pm

In Darwin, Optus and Walkinshaw Andretti United partnered with the Clontarf Foundation to provide young Indigenous boys with the opportunity to attend the Supercars event and meet the team.

