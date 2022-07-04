> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Reddick roars to victory at Road America

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 4th July, 2022 - 12:51pm

Watch extended highlights from Road America as Tyler Reddick broke through for his maiden NASCAR Cup Series race win.

