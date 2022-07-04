VIDEO: Mid-Ohio Indy Lights race highlights
Dixon: IndyCar Race Control needs to ‘work out’ Caution policy
McElrea takes first Indy Lights win
McLaughlin not ruling out IndyCar championship win
McLaughlin wins Mid-Ohio IndyCar race, Power from last to third
British GP track invaders arrested
Results: Formula 1 British Grand Prix
Sainz victorious in brilliant British Grand Prix
Live Updates: Formula 1 British Grand Prix
British GP red flagged after huge Lap 1 crash
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]