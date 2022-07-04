> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Mid-Ohio Indy Lights race highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 4th July, 2022 - 8:34am

Highlights of the Mid-Ohio Indy Lights race, which Hunter McElrea dominated.

