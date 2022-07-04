Updated: The 2022 Bathurst 1000 field
Mount Panorama. Picture: Australian Racing Group
Just seven vacancies remain for the 2022 Bathurst 1000, despite the field growing to 29 cars.
Aaron Seton has become the latest driver to score a call-up for the October 6-9 event, slotting in alongside Jack Le Brocq at Matt Stone Racing.
There are still some moving parts to shake out, however, with Team 18 co-driver James Golding expected to take up a full-time opportunity for the remainder of the Supercars Championship season at PremiAir Racing.
That would create a key opening at Team 18 in the #20 entry of Scott Pye.
Elsewhere, co-driver announcements have yet to be made for either PremiAir Racing car, nor MSR’s #35 (Todd Hazelwood) or Brad Jones Racing’s #4 (Jack Smith). The same goes for the wildcards of Anderson Motorsport and Matt Chahda Motorsport.
Pending any reshuffles involving the Team 18 seat, Cameron Hill and Tyler Everingham are among the favourites to wind up at PremiAir.
Jayden Ojeda and David Wall meanwhile are logical options to remain at MSR and BJR, respectively.
Anderson has openly targeted a household name to partner in his Dick Johnson Racing-built Mustang; and Super2 Series race winner Jaylyn Robotham has been linked to the MCM drive.
It’s unclear whether Garry Jacobson will take on The Mountain at all following his sudden post-Darwin dumping.
|Team
|Car
|Primary driver
|Co-driver
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Garth Tander
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Tony D’Alberto
|
|17
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|Tickford Racing
|5
|James Courtney
|Zane Goddard
|
|6
|Cameron Waters
|James Moffat
|
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Zak Best
|
|56
|Jake Kostecki
|Kurt Kostecki
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|2
|Nick Percat
|Fabian Coulthard/Warren Luff*
|
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Erebus Motorsport
|9
|Will Brown
|Jack Perkins
|
|99
|Brodie Kostecki
|David Russell
|Brad Jones Racing
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dale Wood
|
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Dean Fiore
|
|4
|Jack Smith
|TBA
|
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|Team 18
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Michael Caruso
|
|20
|Scott Pye
|James Golding**
|Grove Racing
|10
|Lee Holdsworth
|Matt Campbell
|
|26
|David Reynolds
|Matt Payne
|Matt Stone Racing
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
|Aaron Seton
|
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|TBA
|PremiAir Racing
|22
|Chris Pither
|TBA
|
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Blanchard Racing Team
|3
|Tim Slade
|Tim Blanchard
|Triple Eight/Supercheap Auto
|888
|Declan Fraser***
|Craig Lowndes***
|Erebus/Boost Mobile
|51
|Richie Stanaway
|Greg Murphy
|Anderson Motorsport
|TBA
|TBA
|Michael Anderson
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|TBA
|Matt Chahda
|TBA
*WAU driver pairings yet to be confirmed
**Golding expected to shift to PremiAir Racing full-time seat
***A primary driver is yet to be nominated for the #888 entry
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]