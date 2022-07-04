Updated: The 2022 Bathurst 1000 field

Just seven vacancies remain for the 2022 Bathurst 1000, despite the field growing to 29 cars.

Aaron Seton has become the latest driver to score a call-up for the October 6-9 event, slotting in alongside Jack Le Brocq at Matt Stone Racing.

There are still some moving parts to shake out, however, with Team 18 co-driver James Golding expected to take up a full-time opportunity for the remainder of the Supercars Championship season at PremiAir Racing.

That would create a key opening at Team 18 in the #20 entry of Scott Pye.

Elsewhere, co-driver announcements have yet to be made for either PremiAir Racing car, nor MSR’s #35 (Todd Hazelwood) or Brad Jones Racing’s #4 (Jack Smith). The same goes for the wildcards of Anderson Motorsport and Matt Chahda Motorsport.

Pending any reshuffles involving the Team 18 seat, Cameron Hill and Tyler Everingham are among the favourites to wind up at PremiAir.

Jayden Ojeda and David Wall meanwhile are logical options to remain at MSR and BJR, respectively.

Anderson has openly targeted a household name to partner in his Dick Johnson Racing-built Mustang; and Super2 Series race winner Jaylyn Robotham has been linked to the MCM drive.

It’s unclear whether Garry Jacobson will take on The Mountain at all following his sudden post-Darwin dumping.

Team Car Primary driver Co-driver Red Bull Ampol Racing 88 Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup 97 Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Shell V-Power Racing Team 11 Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto 17 Will Davison Alex Davison Tickford Racing 5 James Courtney Zane Goddard 6 Cameron Waters James Moffat 55 Thomas Randle Zak Best 56 Jake Kostecki Kurt Kostecki Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Nick Percat Fabian Coulthard/Warren Luff* 25 Chaz Mostert Erebus Motorsport 9 Will Brown Jack Perkins 99 Brodie Kostecki David Russell Brad Jones Racing 8 Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood 14 Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore 4 Jack Smith TBA 96 Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Team 18 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso 20 Scott Pye James Golding** Grove Racing 10 Lee Holdsworth Matt Campbell 26 David Reynolds Matt Payne Matt Stone Racing 34 Jack Le Brocq Aaron Seton 35 Todd Hazelwood TBA PremiAir Racing 22 Chris Pither TBA TBA TBA TBA Blanchard Racing Team 3 Tim Slade Tim Blanchard Triple Eight/Supercheap Auto 888 Declan Fraser*** Craig Lowndes*** Erebus/Boost Mobile 51 Richie Stanaway Greg Murphy Anderson Motorsport TBA TBA Michael Anderson Matt Chahda Motorsport TBA Matt Chahda TBA

*WAU driver pairings yet to be confirmed

**Golding expected to shift to PremiAir Racing full-time seat

***A primary driver is yet to be nominated for the #888 entry