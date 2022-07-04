Results: Formula 1 British Grand Prix
Sainz victorious in brilliant British Grand Prix
Live Updates: Formula 1 British Grand Prix
British GP red flagged after huge Lap 1 crash
Sargeant wins F2 Feature, halo saves Nissany
Starting Grid: Formula 1 British Grand Prix
VIDEO: NASCAR chaos at Road America
GALLERY: Van Gisbergen’s NZ rally victory
Mayer keen to prove herself in Supercars’ top tier
O’Ward seeking to capitalise on IndyCar title rivals’ qualifying shockers
De Silvestro still coming to terms with IndyCar’s red tyre
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]