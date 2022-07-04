> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 British Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 4th July, 2022 - 3:31am

After 150 races, Carlos Sainz claimed his maiden Formula 1 win in an action-packed British Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 52
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +3.779s
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +6.225s
4 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +8.546s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +9.571s
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +11.943s
7 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +18.777s
8 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +18.995s
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +22.356s
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +24.590s
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +26.147s
12 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +32.511s
13 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +32.817s
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +40.910s
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team DNF
16 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri DNF
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF
18 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team DNF
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF
20 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing DNF

