Verstappen ‘doesn’t care’ about hostile British reception

Last year’s world drivers’ champion, Max Verstappen, has brushed off the hostile reception he received after qualifying second for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The Dutchman will line up second after he was unable to improve on his final lap in Qualifying 3, Carlos Sainz doing enough to secure his first F1 pole position.

However, as he climbed from the car ahead of the post-session interviews, and indeed conducted the interview with Billy Monger, he did so to a chorus of boos from the partisan crowd.

“It was a bit disappointing because I couldn’t really understand Billy, and it was a bit of a problem,” Verstappen said in the post-session press conference, attended by Speedcafe.com.

“If they want to do they do that, for me, it’s not going to change anything.

“I am happy to always be here, you know, it’s a great track. It’s great atmosphere in general.

“Maybe some of them they don’t like me, but that’s fine. They all have their own opinions. I don’t care.”

Verstappen won last year’s championship after a tense title fight with Lewis Hamilton, which was only resolved on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

However, it was at the British Grand Prix that tensions began to increase, as the pair tangled at high speed on the opening lap.

The collision saw Verstappen leave the road at Copse and make a heavy impact with the tyre barrier, necessitating a trip to a nearby hospital for precautionary checks.

From that point, the battle between the pair, and their teams, became increasingly bitter with further clashes on the track and an ongoing war of words off it.

However, Hamilton, who has experienced booing in the past, came to the defence of Verstappen.

“I think we are better than that,” the seven-time world champion said.

“I would say we don’t need to do booing, but we have got such great fans and our sporting fans, they feel emotions, ups and downs, but I definitely don’t agree with booing.

“I don’t think we need to do that. It doesn’t make any difference when you boo someone either, they have already made the mistakes or whatever it is.

“But I really do appreciate the support I have had here. I don’t know, maybe some of them are still feeling the pain from last year still. Either way, I don’t agree.”