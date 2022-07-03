> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Formula 1 British Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 3rd July, 2022 - 6:57pm
Pos Num Driver Team
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
9 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
10 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
18 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team

Penalties:

  • None

The Formula 1 British Grand Prix begins at 00:00 AEST.

