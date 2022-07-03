> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 3rd July, 2022 - 1:29am

After 149 race starts, Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula 1 pole position in qualifying for the British Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:40.190 1:41.602 1:40.983
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:39.129 1:40.655 1:41.055
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:39.846 1:41.247 1:41.298
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:40.521 1:42.513 1:41.616
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:40.428 1:41.062 1:41.995
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:41.515 1:41.821 1:42.084
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:41.598 1:42.209 1:42.116
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:40.028 1:41.725 1:42.161
9 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:40.791 1:42.640 1:42.719
10 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:41.998 1:43.273 2:03.095
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:41.680 1:43.702
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:41.396 1:44.232
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:41.893 1:44.311
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:41.933 1:44.355
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:41.730 1:45.190
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:42.078
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:42.159
18 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:42.666
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:42.708
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:43.430

