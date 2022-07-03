Results: Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Qualifying
After 149 race starts, Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula 1 pole position in qualifying for the British Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:40.190
|1:41.602
|1:40.983
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:39.129
|1:40.655
|1:41.055
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:39.846
|1:41.247
|1:41.298
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:40.521
|1:42.513
|1:41.616
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:40.428
|1:41.062
|1:41.995
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:41.515
|1:41.821
|1:42.084
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:41.598
|1:42.209
|1:42.116
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:40.028
|1:41.725
|1:42.161
|9
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:40.791
|1:42.640
|1:42.719
|10
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:41.998
|1:43.273
|2:03.095
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:41.680
|1:43.702
|
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:41.396
|1:44.232
|
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:41.893
|1:44.311
|
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:41.933
|1:44.355
|
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:41.730
|1:45.190
|
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:42.078
|
|
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:42.159
|
|
|18
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:42.666
|
|
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:42.708
|
|
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:43.430
|
|
