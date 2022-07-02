> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

Saturday 2nd July, 2022 - 10:21pm

A strong final practice session for Max Verstappen and Red Bull, while Daniel Ricciardo struggled for pace ahead of qualifying for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 17 1:27.901
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 20 1:28.311 +0.410s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 20 1:28.348 +0.447s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 20 1:28.426 +0.525s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:28.488 +0.587s
6 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 21 1:28.689 +0.788s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 19 1:29.102 +1.201s
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:29.185 +1.284s
9 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 20 1:29.510 +1.609s
10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 19 1:29.520 +1.619s
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 23 1:29.552 +1.651s
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 24 1:29.593 +1.692s
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 16 1:29.752 +1.851s
14 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 21 1:29.780 +1.879s
15 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 22 1:29.885 +1.984s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 25 1:29.892 +1.991s
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 1:30.039 +2.138s
18 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 20 1:30.293 +2.392s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 15 1:30.489 +2.588s
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 18 1:30.523 +2.622s

