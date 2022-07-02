Results: Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
A strong final practice session for Max Verstappen and Red Bull, while Daniel Ricciardo struggled for pace ahead of qualifying for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|17
|1:27.901
|
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|20
|1:28.311
|+0.410s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|20
|1:28.348
|+0.447s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|20
|1:28.426
|+0.525s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|24
|1:28.488
|+0.587s
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|21
|1:28.689
|+0.788s
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|19
|1:29.102
|+1.201s
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|19
|1:29.185
|+1.284s
|9
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|20
|1:29.510
|+1.609s
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|19
|1:29.520
|+1.619s
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|23
|1:29.552
|+1.651s
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|24
|1:29.593
|+1.692s
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|16
|1:29.752
|+1.851s
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|21
|1:29.780
|+1.879s
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|22
|1:29.885
|+1.984s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|25
|1:29.892
|+1.991s
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|1:30.039
|+2.138s
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|20
|1:30.293
|+2.392s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|15
|1:30.489
|+2.588s
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|1:30.523
|+2.622s
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]