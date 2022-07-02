> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 2nd July, 2022 - 2:20am

Carlos Sainz left Ferrari fastest in what amounted to the first dry running of the weekend in Silverstone.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 27 1:28.942
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 20 1:29.105 +0.163s
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 28 1:29.118 +0.176s
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 17 1:29.149 +0.207s
5 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 24 1:29.404 +0.462s
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 18 1:29.695 +0.753s
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 17 1:29.753 +0.811s
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 28 1:29.799 +0.857s
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 25 1:29.902 +0.960s
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 17 1:29.942 +1.000s
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 28 1:30.000 +1.058s
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 19 1:30.057 +1.115s
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 12 1:30.238 +1.296s
14 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 14 1:30.263 +1.321s
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 26 1:30.271 +1.329s
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 28 1:30.338 +1.396s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 26 1:30.480 +1.538s
18 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:30.510 +1.568s
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 28 1:30.609 +1.667s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 26 1:31.326 +2.384s

