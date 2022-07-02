Results: Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Carlos Sainz left Ferrari fastest in what amounted to the first dry running of the weekend in Silverstone.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|27
|1:28.942
|
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|20
|1:29.105
|+0.163s
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|28
|1:29.118
|+0.176s
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|17
|1:29.149
|+0.207s
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|24
|1:29.404
|+0.462s
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|18
|1:29.695
|+0.753s
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|17
|1:29.753
|+0.811s
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|28
|1:29.799
|+0.857s
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|25
|1:29.902
|+0.960s
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|17
|1:29.942
|+1.000s
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|28
|1:30.000
|+1.058s
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|19
|1:30.057
|+1.115s
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|12
|1:30.238
|+1.296s
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|14
|1:30.263
|+1.321s
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|26
|1:30.271
|+1.329s
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|28
|1:30.338
|+1.396s
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|26
|1:30.480
|+1.538s
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:30.510
|+1.568s
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|28
|1:30.609
|+1.667s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|26
|1:31.326
|+2.384s
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]