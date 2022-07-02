> News > IndyCar

Newgarden quickest in IndyCar Practice 1 at Mid-Ohio

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 2nd July, 2022 - 6:55am

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden has set the pace in IndyCar Practice 1 at Mid-Ohio.

Newgarden set a 1:07.0549s on alternate tyres which left the #2 Chevrolet 0.2061s clear of the field after the opening, 75-minute session of Event 9 of the season.

Alex Palou took second in the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, with Felix Rosenqvist 0.0561s further back in the #7 McLaren SP Chevrolet.

Series leader Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi) was fourth, Scott Dixon (Ganassi) ninth, Scott McLaughlin (Penske) 10th, and Will Power (Penske) 14th in the 27-car field.

Rookie David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing w/ HMD Motorsports) was fastest initially at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with a 1:08.8387s and then a 1:08.4831s, both on primary tyres.

That was before heavy-hitters such as Power and Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport) had gone out, and the latter reset the fastest lap to a 1:08.3743s just past the half-hour mark.

A red flag period came in the 35th minute when Takuma Sato (DCR w/ RWR) spun off the quick Turn 1 and stalled, the delay lasting around five minutes.

With almost 50 minutes elapsed, Palou went top with a 1:08.1260s, only to be knocked off immediately by Newgarden on a 1:08.0778s, as McLaughlin took up third on a 1:08.1273s.

Malukas was among the first to switch to alternate tyres, and reclaimed the ascendancy with a 1:07.5361s with almost an hour down in the session.

Palou got onto reds in the final 15 minutes and clocked a 1:07.2610s, before Newgarden got back into first position thanks to the 1:07.0549s which he set with around eight minutes remaining.

Rosenqvist subsequently set a 1:07.3171s, with Ericsson ending up fourth on a 1:07.3720s, from Colton Herta (Andretti w/ Curb-Agajanian) on a 1:07.4998s.

Rounding out the top 10 were Pato O’Ward (McLaren SP), Rossi, Malukas, Dixon at 0.5060s off the pace, and McLaughlin at 0.5276s off top spot.

Romain Grosjean (Andretti) had a spin into the weeds at Turn 12 before he set a 1:07.6498s which was good enough for 12th, with Power’s best a 1:07.7623s.

Simona De Silvestro (Paretta Autosport) wound up 25th at 1.8737s off the pace and 0.7658s ahead of Tatiana Calderon (AJ Foyt Racing), while Jimmie Johnson (Ganassi) props up the timesheet.

Practice 2 starts on Saturday night at 23:30 AEST, ahead of Qualifying on Sunday morning at 04:45 AEST, with both of those sessions live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Driver C/E/T Fastest lap Split 1st/prev Lap
1 2 Josef Newgarden D/C/F 1:07.0549   20/25
2 10 Alex Palou D/H/F 1:07.2610 0.2061/0.2061 16/24
3 7 Felix Rosenqvist D/C/F 1:07.3171 0.2622/0.0561 18/20
4 8 Marcus Ericsson D/H/F 1:07.3720 0.3171/0.0549 18/21
5 26 Colton Herta D/H/F 1:07.4998 0.4449/0.1278 19/23
6 5 Pato O’Ward D/C/F 1:07.5263 0.4714/0.0265 13/16
7 27 Alexander Rossi D/H/F 1:07.5355 0.4806/0.0092 17/22
8 18 David Malukas D/H/F 1:07.5361 0.4812/0.0006 18/26
9 9 Scott Dixon D/H/F 1:07.5609 0.5060/0.0248 19/22
10 3 Scott McLaughlin D/C/F 1:07.5825 0.5276/0.0216 19/23
11 14 Kyle Kirkwood D/C/F 1:07.6241 0.5692/0.0416 29/30
12 28 Romain Grosjean D/H/F 1:07.6498 0.5949/0.0257 24/24
13 06 Helio Castroneves D/H/F 1:07.7469 0.6920/0.0971 17/21
14 12 Will Power D/C/F 1:07.7623 0.7074/0.0154 23/28
15 51 Takuma Sato D/H/F 1:07.8270 0.7721/0.0647 15/16
16 21 Rinus VeeKay D/C/F 1:07.8573 0.8024/0.0303 15/22
17 20 Conor Daly D/C/F 1:07.8870 0.8321/0.0297 20/25
18 60 Simon Pagenaud D/H/F 1:07.9860 0.9311/0.0990 18/22
19 29 Devlin DeFrancesco D/H/F 1:08.0138 0.9589/0.0278 29/34
20 15 Graham Rahal D/H/F 1:08.2083 1.1534/0.1945 18/19
21 77 Callum Ilott D/C/F 1:08.3351 1.2802/0.1268 25/25
22 45 Jack Harvey D/H/F 1:08.4985 1.4436/0.1634 24/25
23 4 Dalton Kellett D/C/F 1:08.6510 1.5961/0.1525 27/28
24 30 Christian Lundgaard D/H/F 1:08.7706 1.7157/0.1196 26/30
25 16 Simona De Silvestro D/C/F 1:08.9286 1.8737/0.1580 28/33
26 11 Tatiana Calderon D/C/F 1:09.6944 2.6395/0.7658 32/32
27 48 Jimmie Johnson D/H/F 1:09.8167 2.7618/0.1223 23/37

