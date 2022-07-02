Asphalt laying begins at Townsville’s DriveIt NQ

The laying of asphalt at the DriveIt NQ race track, in the Townsville area, has begun.

Located around 50km south of the city of Townsville, the DriveIt NQ facility is set to eventually include not only the motor racing circuit but also a drag strip, speedway, and skidpan.

The project is being completed in stages, including the build of the circuit, which will initially be 2.75km long.

Photos published online by the Marque Sports Car Register North Queensland, which is a member club of DriveIt NQ, show the racing surface being laid earlier this week.

The community-driven project has been supported by all three levels of government, with $12 million from the Federal level, $10 million from the Queensland Government, and a long-term peppercorn lease of the 300 ha site from Townsville City Council.

As it stands, the nearest permanent circuit to the North Queensland city is Moreton Bay’s Lakeside, around 1300km to the south by road.

Queensland Raceway, in Ipswich, is almost 100km further away again.

DriveIt NQ is not only aimed at meeting the needs of competitors, however, with driver training and education a key part of the overall offering.

