What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio in 2021
It is a double helping of big-time open-wheeler action this weekend on Stan Sport.
The IndyCar series resumes at Mid-Ohio, while Formula E takes in the heat of Marrakesh in Morocco.
IndyCar Series at Mid-Ohio
Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Mid-Ohio event on Saturday night with Practice 2, followed by Qualifying, and Monday morning’s (AEST) 80-lap race.
IndyCar session times
|Saturday, July 2
|
|
|05:30 AEST
|Practice 1
|
|23:30 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport
|Sunday, July 3
|
|
|04:45 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport
|23:45 AEST
|Warm Up
|
|Monday, July 4
|
|
|02:30 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 02:53 AEST
Formula E at Marrakesh
Formula E is moving into the business end of its season, with Round 10 in Marrakesh. All sessions are live and ad-free on Stan Sport.
Formula E session times
|Saturday, July 2
|
|
|02:00 AEST
|Practice 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 01:55 AEST
|16:30 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 16:25 AEST
|18:40 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST
|Sunday, July 3
|
|
|02:00 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 01:30 AEST
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]