What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 1st July, 2022 - 2:00pm

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio in 2021

It is a double helping of big-time open-wheeler action this weekend on Stan Sport.

The IndyCar series resumes at Mid-Ohio, while Formula E takes in the heat of Marrakesh in Morocco.

IndyCar Series at Mid-Ohio

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Mid-Ohio event on Saturday night with Practice 2, followed by Qualifying, and Monday morning’s (AEST) 80-lap race.

IndyCar session times

Saturday, July 2    
05:30 AEST Practice 1  
23:30 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport
Sunday, July 3    
04:45 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport
23:45 AEST Warm Up  
Monday, July 4    
02:30 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 02:53 AEST

Formula E at Marrakesh

Formula E is moving into the business end of its season, with Round 10 in Marrakesh. All sessions are live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Formula E session times

Saturday, July 2    
02:00 AEST Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 01:55 AEST
16:30 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 16:25 AEST
18:40 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST
Sunday, July 3    
02:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 01:30 AEST

