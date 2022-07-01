What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

It is a double helping of big-time open-wheeler action this weekend on Stan Sport.

The IndyCar series resumes at Mid-Ohio, while Formula E takes in the heat of Marrakesh in Morocco.

IndyCar Series at Mid-Ohio

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Mid-Ohio event on Saturday night with Practice 2, followed by Qualifying, and Monday morning’s (AEST) 80-lap race.

IndyCar session times

Saturday, July 2 05:30 AEST Practice 1 23:30 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport Sunday, July 3 04:45 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport 23:45 AEST Warm Up Monday, July 4 02:30 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 02:53 AEST

Formula E at Marrakesh

Formula E is moving into the business end of its season, with Round 10 in Marrakesh. All sessions are live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Formula E session times