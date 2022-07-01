> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 British Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 1st July, 2022 - 6:06pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s British Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Friday, July 1

Practice 1, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, July 2

Practice 2, 00:35 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 3, 20:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 23:10 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, July 3

Qualifying, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 22:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 23:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, July 4

Post-race, 02:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]