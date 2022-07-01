Results: Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
An unrepresentative session saw just 10 drivers completed timed laps, Valtteri Bottas fastest in Free Practice 1 in Silverstone.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|9
|1:42.249
|
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|10
|1:42.781
|+0.532s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|8
|1:42.967
|+0.718s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|7
|1:43.801
|+1.552s
|5
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|3
|1:43.895
|+1.646s
|6
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|4
|1:46.171
|+3.922s
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|3
|1:48.161
|+5.912s
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|5
|1:51.243
|+8.994s
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|5
|1:51.373
|+9.124s
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|5
|1:59.168
|+16.919s
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2
|
|
|12
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|3
|
|
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|2
|
|
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1
|
|
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1
|
|
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|
|
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|3
|
|
|18
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|
|
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1
|
|
|20
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|3
|
|
