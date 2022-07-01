> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 1st July, 2022 - 11:19pm

An unrepresentative session saw just 10 drivers completed timed laps, Valtteri Bottas fastest in Free Practice 1 in Silverstone.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 9 1:42.249
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 10 1:42.781 +0.532s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 8 1:42.967 +0.718s
4 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 7 1:43.801 +1.552s
5 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 3 1:43.895 +1.646s
6 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 4 1:46.171 +3.922s
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 3 1:48.161 +5.912s
8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 5 1:51.243 +8.994s
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 5 1:51.373 +9.124s
10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 5 1:59.168 +16.919s
11 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 2
12 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 3
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 2
14 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1
15 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1
16 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 4
17 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 3
18 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1
20 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3

