RESULTS: Bathurst 1000 privateer entries

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 1st July, 2022 - 8:21am

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Do you want to see more privateer-type entries in the Bathurst 1000?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, a majority of 89.66 percent said ‘yes’, while 7.89 percent said ‘no’.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.

