Electric vehicle regulations released by Motorsport Australia

Motorsport Australia has published new regulations specifically for electric vehicles (EV).

The Electric Vehicle Appendix, which takes effect today (July 1, 2022), outlines various technical and safety requirements for competitors, officials, and event organisers.

Motorsport Australia director of motorsport Michael Smith says the regulations will help promote such vehicles in competition.

“Whether it be international, national or grassroots events, there is a clear indication from manufacturers that electric vehicles are going to be a big part of our future, both in every day driving and in turn, we will see more electric vehicles in motorsport,” observed Smith.

“Motorsport Australia is well aware of the importance of being ready to welcome those electric vehicles which present different safety and technical requirements to the traditional internal combustion engine.

“These regulations are a starting point for those wishing to have electric vehicles be part of their event and highlight specific requirements for competitors, officials and event organisers.

“This is just a small step on the journey and from the Board down we are committed to ensuring we focus on making sure our sport is sustainable, safe and keeping up with current trends.

“We also know that traditional petrol engines have a future in our sport and will continue to be part of our events for many years to come.”

The regulations encompass hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles, and make a distinction between ‘Series Production’ (ie road car) and ‘Competition’ EVs (dedicated race car or modified road car).

According to a separate FAQ piece which was publicised with the announcement of the new Appendix, Motorsport Australia advised that, “The initial roll out of EV regulations will permit Series Production EV’s in Autotest, Speed and suitable Rally/Road events.”

Competition EVs, however, will only be considered upon application for the time being, while regulations continue to be developed.

Importantly, the Standing Regulations component of the new EV Appendix specifies requirements for incident response and safety equipment which are above those necessary for vehicles powered only by internal combustion.

Motorsport Australia will be hosting information sessions for officials and event organisers regarding the new regulations.