BUCKET LIST: Michelin Passion Experience, Yas Marina Circuit

The Michelin Passion Experience, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, is making its return with international travel back in full swing.

Previously held in Thailand and Malaysia, the experience takes selected members of the Michelin team, partners and ambassadors on an incredible adventure.

The 2022 experience will be held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, which this year will see guests arriving and staying at the W Hotel on Yas Island, located at the circuit.

The track, built in 2009, has been the final race on the Formula 1 calendar since 2014, most recently featuring the dramatic finish to the 2021 championship between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

After guests arrive and settle in, they’re taken in land cruisers into the desert for an Arabian night dinner to kick off their Michelin Passion Experience.

The experience includes (but is not limited to) a Formula 4 workshop, EV driving (Tesla), Sportscar driving (Porsche), hot laps with professional drivers and showcasing the Pilot Sport range

It also includes a showcase of e-gaming and Michelin 2W products at the FIA Grade 1 track.

Before heading home, guests can view local attractions such as Ferrari World, Emirates Palace, the Louvre or Yas beach, with sunny and hot weather expected at this time of year, not to mention, dining in Michelin-starred restaurants.

Making its long-awaited return after the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelin is in fact giving away an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the Michelin Passion Experience through a competition that has recently been launched.

E-racing gamers are invited to compete for the opportunity to represent Australia/New Zealand in the Michelin Asia Cup Powered By Gran Turismo.

Competition entries are open until July 8 and those interested can register here.

Former Supercars commentator Greg Rust had the honour of participating in the 2019 experience at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

Rust was able to drive the Formula 4 car, EV (Tesla), as well as a Porsche Sportscar whilst in workshops at the circuit.

Rust said the experience couldn’t be topped, previously hearing his colleagues rave about it for years before finally attending the event himself and checking it off his bucket list.