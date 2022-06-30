> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Top 10 IndyCar passes of the season to date

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 30th June, 2022 - 3:31pm

After eight races, these are the top 10 on-track passes so far in the 2022 IndyCar Series.

