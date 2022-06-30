Formula E announces record 18-race calendar for Season 9

The 2022/23 FIA Formula E Championship is set to take in 18 races across 13 events, with a provisional calendar for Season 9 now released.

In what will be the first season for the ‘fighter jet’ Gen3 car, the cities of Hyderabad in India and Sao Paulo in Brazil will also see Formula E racing for the first time.

After a test at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo Circuit in mid-December, the first competitive action for the new-generation car will take place when Mexico City hosts Race 1 on January 14, 2023.

The Diriyah event which follows a fortnight later will be the first of five double-headers, the others being Seoul, Jakarta, Rome, and London.

Three events have been scheduled with an as yet unconfirmed venue (‘TBD’), although Formula E chief championship officer Alberto Longo has specifically nominated Cape Town and a United States race as likely additions to the calendar.

Given climactic conditions, the latter would presumably take the June 24 date which is not dissimilar to when the New York City E-Prix typically falls, including this year (July 16-17), and hence the South African city would play host on either February 25 or March 11.

The Vancouver E-Prix, which the local promoter claimed had only been postponed a year when the 2022 event was cancelled, is not part of the 2022/23 calendar.

“The Season 9 calendar of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is our most expansive and dynamic racing schedule yet and I cannot wait to get started,” said Longo.

“We will continue to push the international boundaries of all-electric street racing with E-Prix in Hyderabad and Sao Paulo, while maintaining the hugely-popular races in Diriyah, Mexico City, Berlin, Monaco, Rome and London with Jakarta and Seoul now established on the calendar.

“We are also working hard to include Cape Town and a race in the USA when the provisional calendar is updated later this year.”

Stoffel Vandoorne leads the drivers’ championship while the squad which fields him, Mercedes-EQ, holds sway in the teams’ championship in this, its last season before McLaren Racing takes over the operation.

FIA Formula E Championship Season 9 Calendar Provisional