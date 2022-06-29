Ricciardo to produce F1 television series: report

Daniel Ricciardo is set to broaden his horizons by diving into the world of television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ricciardo will be executive producer for “a half-hour scripted series that is set in the world of Formula 1”.

The show will be streamed via Hulu, which is affiliated with Disney.

Few other details have been reported, other than that it’s still in early stages, with a writer yet to be named.

Production companies ABC Signature, Lionsgate Television and Temple Hill have been listed as being involved.

Motorsport has had an increasing presence on both the small and big screens in recent times, led by Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries, which has been renewed for another two years.

Lewis Hamilton earlier this month confirmed he is working on an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, in addition to previously announced plans for a documentary on his own career, while NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace released a six-episode series in February.

Ricciardo and Hamilton will both be in action at the British Grand Prix this weekend at Silverstone.