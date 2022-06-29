Red Bull terminates Vips’ F1 contract

Red Bull has dropped Juri Vips following an investigation into the Estonian’s use of a racist remark last week.

Vips had been suspended after making the comment on a Twitch live stream, and now Red Bull has confirmed it has officially cut ties.

“Following its investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri’s contract as its test and reserve driver,” the Austrian drinks company announced.

“The team do not condone any form of racism.”

Just last month, Vips had stepped into Sergio Perez’s RB18 for Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old is a race winner in both Formula 2 and Formula 3, and holds seventh in the standings in this year’s second-tier competition, driving for Hitech Grand Prix.

Hitech has not yet confirmed whether it will persist with Vips in the wake of Red Bull’s stance, with the next round of F2 unfolding this weekend at Silverstone.

Red Bull’s announcement was made in the hours that followed F1’s condemnation of a racist remark used by three-time world champion Nelson Piquet in reference to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Piquet’s daughter Kelly is dating Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen.