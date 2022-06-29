Garth Walden Racing on the lookout for senior race mechanic

Garth Walden Racing compete in nearly a dozen racing series across Australia, and are now searching for a senior race mechanic.

Team owner Garth Walden is looking for someone with a spirited passion for motorsport looking to join their hard working team.

“We have a really diverse range of cars we maintain, we race in Porsche Carrera Cup, Australian GT, Australian Production Car Championship and so much more,” Walden said.

GWR currently manages 35 cars across different national categories, making it one of the largest and most versatile motorsport teams in Australia.

The senior race mechanic position has the possibility of joining any of the many divisions GWR races in, but Walden said having a mechanic for the Radical Cup Australia would be ideal.

Walden is looking for a candidate with the right intentions and someone who’s energetic and enthusiastic about the work.

“They need to be passionate about motorsport, and they need to understand what the sport is about, and ideally have worked in the industry before,” Walden said.

“It’s no 8-5 job, but there’s a lot of opportunity in our business.”

The workshop is based in Prospect, NSW, which sits right next to Sydney Motorsport Park.

CLICK HERE to apply at GWR.