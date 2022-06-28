New look for Chahda Super2 Falcon

The Matt Chahda Motorsport Falcon will sport a new look for the remainder of this year’s Dunlop Super2 Series.

The Albury-based team has landed the backing of national construction firm Brad Cattlin and Sons Civil, meaning a predominantly black livery for the #18 FGX Falcon which broke cover in a test today at Winton.

“Brad Cattlin and Sons Civil have come onboard for the rest of the season; it’s his first taste of V8s and they’re pretty keen to be involved,” said team manager Amin Chahda.

“It’s good for us, it’s a boost to us, to have a major sponsor onboard for the rest of the year.

“It means you’re not too worried about developing some stuff and spending a bit of money on stuff you normally wouldn’t do.”

Matt Chahda finished fourth in last year’s Super2 Series and is currently 12th after rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park and Wanneroo.

The next stop on the calendar is the NTI Townsville 500, on July 8-10.