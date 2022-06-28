McLaren signs title partner for Formula E, Extreme E

McLaren Racing has announced a naming rights partnership with Neom, covering its Formula E and Extreme E programmes.

Neom ties in nicely with the electric-powered competitions, as a sustainable Saudi Arabian region being built from the ground up.

McLaren already has an existing Extreme E team, and will join Formula E in season 2022/23.

“We are delighted to welcome Neom to the McLaren Racing family,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

“This is an incredible way to kick off our entry into Formula E and to unify our electric racing series.

“We are thrilled to introduce NEOM McLaren Electric Racing and to work with NEOM to nurture talent and drive innovation.

“Working with OXAGON’s innovative advanced and clean industries eco-system will allow us to make meaningful contributions through our bespoke Accelerator program which exists to leverage performance-driven data and translate this into the culture and thinking of our partners.”

Neom CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr was equally excited about the news: “Our partnership with McLaren Racing complements Neom’s commitment to driving sustainable solutions and tackling some of society’s most pressing challenges.

“The partnership will allow us to share our collective resources and experience to yield exciting results, not only for our own organizations, but also for the broader automotive and sports industries.

“Neom is an economic engine for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will be a hub for innovative businesses like McLaren Racing to conduct cross-industry research, incubate, collaborate and bring new technologies to the world.”

Saudi Arabia’s growing involvement in motorsport includes hosting the first ever Extreme E event last year, and having a recurring presence on the Formula E calendar.