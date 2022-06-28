F1 condemns Piquet’s racial slur towards Hamilton

Formula 1 has reacted swiftly to the emergence of a racial slur Nelson Piquet made in reference to Lewis Hamilton.

Reports have indicated Piquet’s remark was made on a Brazilian podcast recorded in November last year, with it only gaining traction of late.

Piquet is a three-time Formula 1 world champion, and his daughter Kelly is dating Hamilton’s 2021 arch nemesis Max Verstappen.

F1 released the following statement tonight in response to the matter: “Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society.

“Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect.

“His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1.”

That stance has been supported by the FIA.

“The FIA strongly condemns any racist or discriminatory language and behaviour, which have no place in sport or wider society,” its statement read.

“We express our solidarity with Lewis Hamilton and fully support his commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in motor sport.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes team echoed those sentiments, rallying behind its superstar drover.

“We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist of discriminatory language of any kind,” read Mercedes’ statement.

“Lewis has spearheaded our sport’s efforts to combat racism, and he is a true champion of diversity on and off track.

“Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underlines the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future.”

The saga has blown up just days out from Hamilton’s home race, the British Grand Prix, which will be held this weekend at Silverstone.