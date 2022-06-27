> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Electric single-seater breaks Goodwood Hill record

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 27th June, 2022 - 6:00pm

Watch as the all-electric McMurtry Speirling fan car driven by ex-F1 driver Max Chilton beats the Goodwood Hill record.

