Truck Assist joins Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner family

Truck Assist, Australia’s #1 online truck insurance and roadside assistance specialist, has extended its commitment to Australian motorsport by becoming a Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner.

Truck Assist will use the Speedcafe.com partnership to leverage its current Supercars team relationships with Walkinshaw Andretti United and Matt Stone Racing.

Parent brand, NTI, Australia’s leading specialist insurer, is also the official truck insurance and roadside assistance partner for the Repco Supercars Championship and naming rights partner of the NTI Townsville 500.

NTI’s annual restored truck raffle for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and commitment to the Burrumbuttock Hayrunners and Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls programmes will also be highlighted through the Speedcafe.com partnership.

As well as Truck Assist, another of NTI’s specialty lines, Yellow Cover, also has a presence in the Supercars Championship.

Truck Assist will be the presenting partner of Speedcafe.com’s Favourite Flick section on the website.

Truck Assist’s General Manger, Alan Hasted says while a major focus for the partnership is developing business relationships, the greater benefit beyond that is growing support behind community programmes.

“Truck Assist has a meaningful purpose beyond profit. We’re committed to making a real difference in our community, by helping our customers and their industries, and by supporting charities and community groups,” said Hasted.

“Our partnership with Speedcafe.com will give us a platform to do that.

“Speedcafe.com has long been the go-to place for motorsport news, nationally and internationally,” he said.

“We have enjoyed the experiences and opportunities that our involvement in motorsport has presented us and we see our partnership with Speedcafe.com as a natural extension of that.

“Truck Assist are excited to be a part of Speedcafe.com’s Platinum Partner group.”

Speedcafe.com founder Brett “Crusher” Murray says he is looking forward to Truck Assist becoming a valuable partner for a busy end to 2022 and beyond.

“Truck Assist have become a valuable and respected player in Australian motorsport in a short amount of time and we are delighted to welcome them to the Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner family,” said Murray.

“We are already working on some terrific concepts to help Truck Assist leverage their current investments in the sport and to promote their unique and targeted community programmes.

“The Truck Assist team has become a fan of Speedcafe.com product and acknowledges that its investment helps provide the fans with the best possible news service, First, Fast and Free.”

Truck Assist is the latest addition to the Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner group which also includes: PIRTEK, Michelin, Mobil 1, Supercheap Auto, KTM, TyrePlus, R&J Batteries, Lloyds Auctions, Kincrome Tools, Grove Group, Ryco Filters, Optus, Morris, and Meguiar’s car care products.

For more information on Truck Assist visit https://truckassist.com.au/