GALLERY: Best of Safari Rally Kenya

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 27th June, 2022 - 7:00pm

The Safari Rally Kenya yet again lived up to its reputation of being ultra challenging for drivers and teams, and stunningly picturesque for onlookers.

WRC_2022_Rd.6_291
WRC_2022_Rd.6_365
78345b3f-463f-8415-c554-2ce1c587a511
6122956b-620b-f5a5-f9e4-569e7b430011
8177514c-80d4-1295-4532-ddf7fdc3ddce
6a42ffc0-2d82-5a13-995f-a206d9842ce0
WRC_2022_Rd.6_370
d7c96d64-5520-e479-02e2-afd2c0e3410f
WRC_2022_Rd.6_268
ff1dabb4-ef04-9606-8de2-6e3bf315f6dd
f9919563-5764-f57b-e7c9-28f7266e746d
WRC_2022_Rd.6_351
WRC_2022_Rd.6_352
9caecf7d-ba0f-79a0-9f34-16b16f1daa1b
WRC_2022_Rd.6_390
WRC_2022_Rd.6_400
f3b0eab4-567d-6510-0ac8-7d3e73ac2dfa
6c66b25f-6eeb-4863-eb26-04b74a0d8867

