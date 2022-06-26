> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

TALKING TECH: Australia’s first KTM X-Bow GT2

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 26th June, 2022 - 2:38pm

In this Talking Tech piece, David Crampton takes Speedcafe.com for a tour of the all-new KTM X-Bow GT2 which made its debut at the Bathurst 12 Hour in May.

