Miller penalised for Dutch TT

Jack Miller will carry a penalty into a race for the second straight weekend after being sanctioned following MotoGP qualifying at Assen.

Just as was the case at the Sachsenring, Miller has been served with a long lap penalty for tonight’s Dutch TT.

The cause was the Australian having been deemed to have impeded Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales during Qualifying 2.

“On June 25 2022 during MotoGP QP2 at the Motul TT Assen, at 14:49 on the exit of Turn 5, you were observed to be riding slow on line, disturbing rider #12 and causing a safety concern,” read the stewards’ letter to Miller.

“This is also the second time this season you have been observed to be riding slow on line and disturbing another rider.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP competitors and teams, disrupting the session, and is considered irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors.

“It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations.

“For the above reasons, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed a Long Lap Penalty for the Motul TT Assen MotoGP Race.”

Miller still finished on the podium in Germany despite losing three positions while taking his penalty.

The #43 Ducati Lenovo Team rider will start from sixth in The Netherlands despite crashing in Q2, while team-mate Francesco Bagnaia has pole for the 22:00 AEST kick-off tonight.

“I am impressed by how our bike has improved since the beginning of the year. We’ll have to take another long lap, but I’m confident we can do well anyway,” Miller added.