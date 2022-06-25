Campbell confirmed for Porsche Penske Motorsport drive

Matt Campbell has been named as one of eight drivers for Porsche Penske Motorsport’s 2023 programme across the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The German marque will return to the top level of prototype racing next year with its all-new Porsche 963, unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Joining Campbell on the roster will be Felipe Nasr, Dane Cameron, Mathieu Jaminet, Laurens Vanthoor, Andre Lotterer, Michael Christensen, and Kevin Estre.

Porsche Penske Motorsport has not yet revealed which drivers will be allocated to which competitions, with the squad entering two cars in each of WEC and IMSA.

For Campbell, it’s a significant step, the Queenslander’s rise through the Porsche pathway including winning the Carrera Cup Australia title in 2016.

“Expectations are extremely high,” said Porsche Penske Motorsport managing director Jonathan Diuguid, who was Scott McLaughlin’s IndyCar Series race engineer last year.

“Not only from the public but also from Porsche and Team Penske, who have written great motorsport chapters together in the past.”

Porsche AG vice president motorsport Thomas Laudenbach voiced his excitement around the project.

“After 7889 test kilometres during the first half of 2022, we’re on a very good path but there is still work to be done before the start of next season,” he said.

“Our new Porsche 963 should continue the legacy of legendary models such as the 917, 935, 956, 962 and the 919 Hybrid.

“I’m positive that we’ll be well-positioned when it comes to technology and we’ve also created the relevant team structures to set us up for wins in the thrilling competition between many manufacturers and different concepts.”

The Porsche 963’s official debut is slated for next January at the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona, although the car may be a non-competitive entry at the final round of the current WEC season at Bahrain as is permitted under testing regulations.