Van Gisbergen sets sights on next international challenge

Daytona, Le Mans, and Spa. Shane van Gisbergen has competed in almost all of the world’s hallowed endurance races.

However, there’s still one left on his bucket list he has to tick off.

Calendar allowing, van Gisbergen is planning to contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

This year the ‘Green Hell’ celebrated the 50th running of the twice-around-the-clock endurance race.

Although Supercars is his primary domain for the foreseeable future, a trip to Germany is in his sights.

“I’d love to do one-offs like I did a few years ago – you know, do a big series if all the dates align,” van Gisbergen told Speedcafe.com.

“I love Supercars and I think I can see myself staying here, but doing all those big races is pretty awesome.

“The last race I have to tick off on my list is the Nurburgring 24. So hopefully, the VLN [now NLS] races don’t conflict next year, so I can tick off my licence and be able to race the GT3 car.”

Van Gisbergen returned to Australia just prior to the Darwin Triple Crown last weekend off the back of a trip to the iconic French endurance event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

A return is on the New Zealander’s radar.

“I’d love to, so hopefully Darwin doesn’t conflict again, because it normally does,” said van Gisbergen of Le Mans.

“Hopefully next year it doesn’t and I can get back there.

“I’d love to go back and have another crack and hopefully get a result this time – focus more on getting a result now that I understand the race and have experience at the track.”

As for what he’d like to race, van Gisbergen isn’t fazed whether it’s in a GT car again or a faster prototype.

“I don’t really care,” he said.

“You know, I’d love to do it in an LMP2 car and I’d love to do it in the GTE car again. I really don’t care what car it is, it’d just be cool to do it.”