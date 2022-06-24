> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: Does Piastri have to be on the F1 grid in 2023?

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 24th June, 2022 - 10:11am

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Is it critical for Oscar Piastri to be in F1 in 2023?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, a huge majority of 91.47 percent said ‘yes’, while 8.53 percent said ‘no’ it’s not critical.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.

