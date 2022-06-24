Castroneves sets sights on Daytona 500

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves has declared his interest in trying his hand at NASCAR.

In addition to competing full-time in the IndyCar Series with Meyer Shank Racing, Castroneves is keen to keep diversifying his racing programme.

The 47-year-old has already won races this year in the IMSA SportsCar Championship (24 Hours of Daytona) and Superstar Racing Experience (at Five Flags Speedway).

“I drove for so many years with Roger Penske and I was not able to get a [NASCAR] opportunity there and once now I had an opportunity in my contract, then why not? Why not try things that I never did,” he said.

“So, now I’m trying SRX, IMSA, IndyCar and it would be very natural to try something that I’ve always [wanted], which was NASCAR, so I know it will be great.

“I know it will be tough but, hey, who knows?

“You never know what to expect and I don’t know because I haven’t drove one. But I want to do the Daytona 500 for sure.”

Castroneves is 17th in the 2022 IndyCar Series standings with a season-best result of seventh at the Indy 500.

Mid-Ohio will host Round 9 on the first weekend of July, with Stan Sport the exclusive, live and ad-free broadcaster in Australia.